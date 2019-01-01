Drunk Elephant

C-firma Day Serum

£67.00

Firm, brighten and minimise signs of ageing with Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Day Serum, a super-potent concoction starring a host of powerful antioxidants. The starring ingredients are 15% pure L-ascorbic acid (a potent form of vitamin C), 0.5% ferulic acid and 1% vitamin E, plus other formula-supporting enzymes and antioxidants, all of which help to neutralise damaging pollutants, environmental stressors and free radicals, replenishing lipids and visibly reducing the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles. Also starring pumpkin ferment and pomegranate extracts, the serum enzymatically dissolves dead surface skin cells for a smoother-than-smooth texture. Finally, a sodium hyaluronate cross-polymer quickly penetrates skin and provides intense hydration. The result? A noticeably brighter, more radiant complexion, with signs of ageing and photo damage minimised. The airtight (and cute!) container also helps the formula to stay super-fresh.