Sunday Riley

C.e.o. Vitamin C Brightening Serum

$85.00 $72.25

C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, (infused with 15 percent ultra-stable, advanced vitamin C) rapidly brightens the appearance of the skin with immediate radiance, while fighting the look of dark spots and discolorations at the source. Skin looks firmer and plumper, as youthful bounce and an even tone are restored. The gold standard form of vitamin C, THD ascorbate is both highly stable and oil-soluble, helping it to rapidly absorb into the skin for enhanced tone, clarity, and visible brightening. This hydrating antioxidant formula instantly polishes, protects, and illuminates the skin, while phytosterols help to reduce the look of redness and skin sensitivity. Saccharide isomerate extract diminishes the appearance of pores and reinforces the skin's moisture barrier for a skin-smoothing glow.