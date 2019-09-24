Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Sunday Riley
C.e.o. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Holding the secret ingredient to your brightest skin yet: vitamin C.
Featured in 1 story
Pro-Approved Beauty Products You Need ASAP
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Sunday Riley
C.e.o. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum
$85.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Hope Gillerman
Clear Mind Tension Remedy (8 Ml)
$48.00
from
Amazon
BUY
La Roche-Posay
Pure Vitamin C10 Serum 30ml
£38.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Glossier
Super Glow
C$35.00
from
Glossier
BUY
More from Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley
Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
$65.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sunday Riley
Hair Brushes & Combs
£83.33
from
SkinStore
BUY
Sunday Riley
Good Genes All-in-one Lactic Acid Treatment
$175.00
$158.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Sunday Riley
Auto Correct Brightening And Depuffing Eye Cream
$65.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Skin Care
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted