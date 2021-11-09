Sunday Riley

C.e.o. Glow Vitamin C And Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Face Oil recharges the radiance of your skin with this lightweight treatment oil infused with advanced Vitamin C, golden turmeric, and nutrient-rich extracts. Benefits Rich in antioxidants to protect the skin against the signs of aging Improves the appearance of dull skin Plumps and firms the appearance of lines and wrinkles Brightens the look of dark spots Evens skin tone to improve the appearance of surface redness Easily absorbed, nourishing, non greasy formula For all skin types Vegetarian Cruelty-free Key Ingredients THD Ascorbate is an extremely stable and oil soluble form of Vitamin C to fight the signs of aging including dullness, visible loss of firmness, lines and wrinkles, the appearance of dark spots and surface redness Red Raspberry helps alleviate dehydration and boost radiance with a 1:1 ratio of Omega-3 to Omega-6 fatty acids Cranberry Seed Oil contains the perfect balance of Omegas 3-6-9 and is rich in vitamins A, C and E, absorbing well into the skin, locking in moisture and nutrients Evening Primrose gives skin a healthy glow and replenishes its moisture barrier with GLA and Omega-6 Pomegranate Seed Oil is a botanical source of Conjugated Linolenic Acid, a potent antioxidant that helps protect the skin Rich in antioxidants and calming compounds, Golden Turmeric helps improve the appearance of surface redness and even out the skin tone when applied topically Jojoba Oil helps seal the skin with a protective barrier to keep it from losing moisture, making the skin soft and supple Formulated Without Parabens, sulfates, gluten, phthalates, soy, and artificial fragrance