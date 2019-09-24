SkinCeuticals

C E Ferulic (1 Oz.)

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic features a synergistic antioxidant combination of ferulic acid and pure vitamin C and E to enhance your skin's protection against environmental damage caused by free radicals. This SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum helps neutralize free radicals induced by UVA/UVB, infrared radiation (IRA) and ozone pollution (O3). In addition to antioxidant protective benefits, C E Ferulic improves signs of aging and photodamage to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles while firming and brightening your complexion.