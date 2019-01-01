C-Curve Hoop Earrings
Italian Blown Glass beads on Bronze.
Sterling Silver posts and ear-nuts.
Total drop length: 1.75”
Choose from Creme, Mustard, Cherry, Dove, Noir or Braun.
Modern Weaving jewelry is hand cast, hand-formed or laser cut then assembled and polished. Each piece is unique with natural surface characteristics found in brass, bronze, and silver. These metals naturally oxidize over time with wear. Please visit our Policies section to find our jewelry care guidelines to ensure your pieces stay clean and shiny.