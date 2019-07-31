Revision Skincare

C+ Correcting Complex 30%

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revision Skincare

Find a Revision Skincare Professional Near You! Combat + Correct with the Power of Plus The 10 Best Vitamin C Serums to Get the Moist Skin Of Your Dreams. See what ELLE said about us. C+ Correcting Complex 30%™ - Reveal a brilliant glow, a more even skin tone and a more youthful appearance. Infused with our patent-pending MelaPATH™ technology that illuminates, refines, and rejuvenates, C+ Correcting Complex 30%™ defends and corrects the skin-damaging effects of free radicals generated by Urban Dust and High Energy Visible light (HEV or blue light). Helps to support the skin’s natural production of Vitamins C and E Delivers the next generation of Vitamin C—correcting existing damage and defending your skin for the future Supports the skin’s Microbiome with prebiotic technology 1 FL OZ | 30 mL w/pump 87% of users reported visibly brighter skin* 94% of users reported an improvement in the evenness of skin tone* 84% of users reported visibly firmer skin* 90% of users reported an improvement in overall skin appearance* *Based on results of a self-assessment questionnaire given to 31 women, ages 38-60, after 12 weeks of directed use, two times daily. Data on file. Results may vary. Fight Oxidative Stress. With adults spending an average of nearly 9 hours a day in front of a screen, it’s nearly impossible to avoid High-Energy Visible light (or blue light). Our MelaPATH™ technology helps to fight free radical damage caused by blue light from electronic devices. The MelaPATH™ Difference Patent-pending MelaPATH™ technology: + Brightens and evens the appearance of skin tone + Helps to support the skin’s natural production of Vitamins C and E + Improves the appearance of fine lines + Defends and corrects the skin-damaging effects of free radicals generated by Urban Dust and High Energy Visible light (HEV or blue light) Who benefits? All Skin Types – dry, oily or combination. Mature skin.