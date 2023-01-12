Byredo

Byredo Eyes Closed Eau De Parfum

KEY NOTES: - Top notes: Cinnamon, Cardamom - Middle notes: Carrot, Orris Butter, Ginger - Base notes: Patchouli, Papyrus ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE: An olfactory experience that emotes connection and transcendent, limitless love. Eyes closed, falling into each other, and imagination takes flight as a new way of seeing is discovered. Like intertwining souls, an unexpected coupling of patchouli and papyrus enters into delicious collusion with orris butter, ginger and carrot. Candied spices of cinnamon and cardamom invoke infinite warmth and tenderness, the soothing balm of a kindred spirit.