Byoma

Byoma Face Moisturizer – 1.69 Fl Oz

$13.99

This lightweight, oil-free daily moisturizer delivers effective, targeted hydration to thirsty skin. The unique, gel-cream texture absorbs instantly, softening and hydrating skin with a barrier boosting blend of carefully chosen actives for restoring results. It's the weightless, cooling texture of a gel with the lasting hydration of a cream. Blending our unique barrier boosting Tri-Ceramide Complex (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids) with superstar actives niacinamide and green tea - packed with antioxidants to support skin’s essential barrier function. Designed to draw in and retain moisture so cells function at their best, the moisturizing face lotion works to reduce redness and calm inflammation. Universally effective for all skin types, both morning and night. Dermatologist tested and approved, oil-free, non-comedogenic, alcohol and fragrance-free, vegan and cruelty free skincare. How to Use: Apply 1-2 pumps on cleansed skin following serum application AM + PM. Smooth onto skin until fully absorbed. How to Recycle: Unscrew pump, rinse out bottle and recycle in normal household plastic waste.