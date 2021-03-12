It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-aging Waterproof Concealer

$28.00 $14.00

Developed with plastic surgeons, IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer is your #1 best-selling* under-eye concealer for dark circles, dark spots and more. It provides flawless full coverage for up to 24 hours! *#1 concealer formula for IT Cosmetics brand in the US. Benefits: Highly pigmented, full coverage concealer covers everything without creasing or cracking Cream concealer infused with proprietary Expression Proof Technology, peptides, antioxidants, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamins Improves the appearance of wrinkles and effectively conceals the look of skin imperfections including dark circles, under eye bags, skin redness, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, age spots and other types of skin discoloration Longwear concealer - up to 24 hours of coverage Humidity-proof & waterproof Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin Blend using your IT Brushes for ULTA Airbrush Dual-Ended Flawless Complexion Brush #132. Results: 93% say product provides full coverage** 86% say product corrects the look of imperfections** **Results observed in a consumer study Key Ingredients: Collagen: Skin-firming protein that supports skin elasticity for a youthfully smooth appearance Hyaluronic Acid: Attracts moisture, boosts elasticity and plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles Peptides: Help reduce the appearance of wrinkles for smoother, firmer skin