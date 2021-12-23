It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream

What it is: A hydrating under-eye cream designed to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and wrinkles and improve the look of eye bags. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dark circles, Fine lines and wrinkles, Loss of firmness and elasticity Formulation: Cream Highlighted Ingredients: - Collagen: Supports skin elasticity for a youthful, smooth appearance. - Cucumber Extract: Has soothing properties and helps reduce the appearance of puffiness. - Hyaluronic Acid: Locks in moisture, supports the look of skin elasticity, and diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. What Else You Need to Know: This quick-absorbing, intensely hydrating eye cream is clinically tested to make your entire eye area appear firmer. Its exclusive "dark shadow minimizing" blue tint helps to brighten the look of dark under-eye circles. The formula is also infused with collagen, caffiene, hyaluronic acid, and cucumber extract. Clinical Results: In an independent clinical study: - 100% showed a clinically measured increase in skin hydration - 95% said it smoothed and nourished eye area - 80% said eye area appeared well-rested and felt immediately revived