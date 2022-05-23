It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-aging Concealer

$29.00 $21.75

Discover IT® Say “BYE BYE” to the look of fine lines, under eye creasing and cracks with just 1 dot of Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer! Developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, this best-selling*, award-winning waterproof concealer delivers highly pigmented coverage for up to 24 hours. Formulated with peptides, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this anti-aging concealer improves the appearance of wrinkles and effectively conceals the look of dark circles under eyes, skin redness, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, age spots and discoloration. IT’s our best concealer for mature skin. Finally, a multitasking, full coverage concealer that makes your skin look younger! *#1 concealer formula for IT Cosmetics brand in the US. IT Cosmetics partners with plastic surgeons and dermatologists to develop skin-loving solutions and clinically tested formulas.