Beauty Tips
Using your IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe™ Dual Airbrush Concealer Brush #2, blend Bye Bye Under Eye around your eyes, nose and lips to instantly erase the look of imperfections. Set with Bye Bye Pores for a pore-blurring, shine-free finish that lasts!
Understanding Your Undertone
Warm
You tan easily in the sun, and gold jewelry makes your skin glow! The veins on your wrists look green.
Neutral
Both gold and silver jewelry flatter your skin! You can tan in the sun but sometimes burn. The veins on your wrists look blue and green.
Cool
Silver jewelry complements your skin! You burn easily in the sun—and when you roll up your sleeves, your veins look blue.
We’ve made it easier than ever to find your perfect shade of Bye Bye Under Eye by including an undertone indicator in each of the 48 shade names: W (warm) N (neutral) and C (cool).