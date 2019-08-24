Bye Bye Pores Primer Oil-free Poreless Skin-perfecting Serum Primer
$38.00
At Sephora
A weightless, oil-free primer that blurs away pores and provides a smooth, matte finish for flawless makeup application.Solutions for:- Enlarged pores- Fine lines and wrinklesIf you want to know more Developed with plastic surgeons, this revolutionary, pore-erasing, antiaging skin perfector blurs the look of pores, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture while hydrating and supporting skin health. Infused with powerful skin-loving ingredients including Moroccan lava clay, purifying charcoal, papaya fruit extract and hydrolyzed collagenplus exclusive Bye Bye Pores Optical Blurring Technology™the velvety, lightweight formula glides on effortlessly to neutralize, correct, minimize shine, and create a smooth barrier for airbrushed makeup application. Non-clogging, oil-free, and translucent, its also perfect for all skin types and tones.