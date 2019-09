Marc Anthony

Bye Bye Frizz Silicone Free Keratin Smoothing Blow Dry Cream

C$10.47 C$7.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Create a smooth, polished blowout without any damaging silicone build-up. Smooths y-aways, locks in moisture and blocks humidity for the ultimate frizz-control. Abyssinian Oil helps to condition and strengthen hair for an enhanced glossy shine.