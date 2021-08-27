It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Foundation Oil-free Matte Full Coverage Moisturizer With Spf 50+

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Oil-Free Matte is your life-changing full coverage moisturizer that gives you the power to say "bye bye" to traditional foundation and hello to your most beautiful skin-now in a matte finish! Perfect for all skin types and ideal for oily skin, your innovative problem solver is designed to help cover and improve the look of skin concerns including redness, pores, dark spots, breakouts, lines and wrinkles - all while protecting your skin with SPF 50+ broad-spectrum physical sunscreen. You won't have to wear matte foundation again! Created with proprietary 3D Skin Flex Technology, your color-infused moisturizer provides smooth, flexible pure color pigments that float over lines and wrinkles and feel like nothing on your skin, but cover everything without creasing or cracking. It also features hyaluronic acid, Roman chamomile and a Dual Clay Complex comprised of Moroccan lava clay and Canadian colloidal clay, known for their mattifying benefits. Finally, you can experience clinically tested hydration, skin-perfecting full coverage and a beautiful matte finish that makes your skin look younger! IT Cosmetics partners with plastic surgeons and dermatologists to develop skin-loving solutions and clinically tested formulas. Key Benefits: Innovative oil-free full coverage moisturizer with SPF 50+ physical sunscreen feels like nothing but covers everything with a beautiful matte finish Created to cover and improve the look of skin concerns including redness, pores, breakouts, dark spots, lines and wrinkles Proprietary 3D Skin Flex Technology provides flexible pure color pigments that float over lines and wrinkles without creasing or cracking Infused with hyaluronic acid, chamomile, plus mattifying lava and colloidal clay No. 1 Prestige Face Makeup Brand in the U.S. Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Brand Dollar Sales, January-November 2020