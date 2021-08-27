It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer With Spf 50+

$39.50 $19.75

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Learn more about IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+. Say Bye Bye to typical tinted mositurizers! IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation with SPF 50+ is your hydrating, full coverage moisturizer designed to help cover and improve the look of skin concerns including redness, pores, dark spots, breakouts, fine lines and wrinkles - all while protecting your skin with SPF 50+ physical sunscreen. Benefits: Innovative full-coverage face makeup with SPF 50+ mineral sunscreen provides protection from harmful UV rays Created to cover and improve the look of skin concerns including redness, pores, breakouts, dark spots, lines and wrinkles Proprietary 3D Skin Flex Technology provides flexible pure color pigments that float over fine lines and wrinkles without creasing or cracking 7 key fermented ingredients work to increase absorption and efficacy of your skincare routine Infused with bioluminescence and diamond powder for the natural look of glowing skin without glitter or shimmer Suitable for all skin types, especially dry skin Results: 100% of subjects showed improved skin hydration* 97% said it provided full and lasting coverage* 84% said it reduced the look of dark spots* 97% said it reduced the look of blemishes* *Results observed in a clinical study. No. 1 Prestige Face Makeup Brand in the U.S. Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Brand Dollar Sales, January-November 2020