Blemish-prone skin babes - this serum is for you! It’s high time we took back control of our skin. Say a big hello to a clearer, more balanced, and more even-toned looking complexion. Say hello to It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Salicylic Acid Serum. Formulated with 2% Salicylic Acid and 3% Lactic Acid to gently exfoliate, as well as Niacinamide and Postbiotic Ferment to leave skin looking soothed and even-toned, this lightweight serum goes above and beyond your typical blemish serum, and helps to reduce the look of breakouts while also helping to fade the appearance of post blemish marks. This little powerhouse serum is suitable for blemish-prone skin types at any stage of the skin cycle. Plus, its Dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free. We’re big fans. Key features and benefits of It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Salicylic Acid Serum Helps reduce the look of breakouts Helps fade the look of post-blemish marks and redness Helps prevent the formation of new blemishes Dermatologist tested Non-comedogenic Free of Drying Alcohol Paraben free Fragrance-free No animal-derived ingredients The Salicylic Acid and Lactic Acid serum is clinically tested to: Visibly reduce the appearance of acne in just 3 days* Fade the look of post-blemish marks in 8 weeks** * Visible improvement began at Day 3 and improved throughout 8-week clinical study. **Based on an 8-week clinical study. What are the key ingredients in It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Salicylic Acid Serum? 2% Salicylic Acid: Helps target active blemishes and breakouts. 3% Lactic Acid: Helps gently exfoliate skin for a radiant complexion. Niacinamide: helps reduce the look of redness for a more even-toned complexion. Postbiotic Ferment: Helps support calm, balanced feeling skin. How to use It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Salicylic Acid Serum After cleansing, apply 3-4 drops of the salicylic acid serum onto the palm of your hand. Using your fingertips, gently press the serum onto the face, avoiding the eye area and lips. Follow with your favourite IT Cosmetics moisturiser. This breakout serum can be used twice a day, morning and night. In the morning, follow with SPF.