It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Breakout

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Breakout™ is specially created to be your revolutionary drying lotion and concealer in one, and gives you the power to say “bye bye” to the look of blemishes—and hello to the appearance of your most flawless, blemish-free complexion! Developed with plastic surgeons and perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, this color-infused skincare innovation contains full-coverage pigments to effectively conceal the look of blemishes, acne, redness and discoloration without creasing or cracking. Infused with anti-aging peptides and hydrolyzed collagen, plus oil-absorbing zinc oxide, kaolin clay, witch hazel, tea tree, sulfur and a gentle AHA/BHA complex, it delivers flawless-looking results immediately and more transformative results over time!