By Gina

By-gina Excel Infrared Flat Iron

$104.00

BY GINA PROFESSIONAL EXCEL INFRARED FLAT IRON Constructed of tourmaline heating plates, Excel Infrared Flat Iron instantly heats to 450 degrees to create smooth loose waves or straight styles. Exclusive Infrared Smart Technology infuses each strand with micro-moisture particles to prevent the damaging effects of high heat tools. By Gina Performance Tools…..reinventing the way you style WHY YOU NEED IT: Quick heat Instantly smooths. Limits heat exposure to prevent damage. Delivers long-wearing results. Eliminates Frizz delivers smooth style. KEY FEATURES: Material: Ceramic Tourmaline Heating Plates/ Titanium / Metal / Plastic / Rubber. Ionic Technology. Duel Ceramic tourmaline floating plates. Auto-Shut Off Option. Bright LED Display. Suitable for Heavy Salon Usage. BEST USES: Home. Beauty Parlour. Travel. Hair Salon. Bridal Studio. Direction To Use: Wash and dry hair, making sure to comb out tangles. Press the power button to turn on the flat iron and adjust the temperature. The red light signals that the infrared feature is on. Divide the hair into manageable sections. Starting at the roots, firmly clamp hair between the two plates and glide down the section towards the end in one smooth motion. Repeat the same.