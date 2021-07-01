By Far

By Far Billy Bag

$564.00 $296.10

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Leather: Cowhide Structured silhouette Patent finish Fold-over flap with turn-lock closures Adjustable strap Suede backing Weight: 16oz / 0.45kg Imported, Bulgaria Style #BYFAR30361 Presented in a patent finish, the BY FAR Billy Bag is designed with a structured baguette silhouette that’s complemented by fold-over flap pockets with turn-lock closures. Show More