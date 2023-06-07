Biologi

The Biologi By Blackberry Seed Oil is a skin-strengthening facial oil that works to build antioxidant protection, fortify the skin’s barrier and minimise the appearance of scarring. Blackberry seed oil is rich in vitamin K which works to preserve the skin while assisting in improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles. A one-of-a-kind face oil, the By is lightweight and suitable for all skin types to assist in strengthening and hydrating the skin, revealing a supple and luminous complexion. What are the key features and benefits of the Biologi By Blackberry Seed Oil? Wild-harvested and cold-pressed facial oil Rich in vitamin K, alpha linoleic, linoleic and oleic acids Suitable for all skin types and conditions Assists in strengthening and repairing the skin Works to hydrate and nourish the skin Helps to reduce the appearance of redness Enhances skin’s suppleness and natural glow Aids in promoting collagen and elastin Can be used on stretch marks May be used for dark circles under the eyes Can be used on face, neck and body What are the key ingredients of the Biologi Blackberry Seed Oil? Blackberry Seed Oil The Blackberry Seed Oil is wild harvested, cold pressed and unrefined. Biologi’s superior cold-pressing extraction method works to protect the potency of the blackberry seed's nutritional profile, providing superior hydration and repairing properties.