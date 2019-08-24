Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Buxom Cosmetics
Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner is a plumping lip liner with versatility to define, shape and fill in lips, plus a built-in brush to blend and contour.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Beauty's 50% Sale Starts This Weekend
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tarte
Power Pigment In Natural Beauty
$24.00
from
Tarte
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Velvet Matte Lip Pencil In Dragon Girl
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil In Red 8c
$19.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
COVERGIRL
Lipperfection Lipliner In Passion
$6.74
from
COVERGIRL
BUY
More from Buxom Cosmetics
DETAILS
Buxom Cosmetics
Buxom Lash Mascara Blackest Black
£16.00
from
Feel Unique
BUY
DETAILS
Buxom Cosmetics
Lash Mascara Blackest Black
£16.00
from
FeelUnique
BUY
DETAILS
Buxom Cosmetics
Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara
C$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Buxom Cosmetics
Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted