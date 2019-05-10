Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Violeta By Mango
Buttonned Knit Top
£35.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Knitted fabric. V-neck. Sleeveless. Wide straps. Side slit hem. Button fastening. Tortoiseshell effect buttons.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Brendan Button-down Linen Shirt
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Stretch Long-sleeve Shirt
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Burberry
Deer-print Patch Shirt
£690.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Burberry
Short-sleeve Animal Print Shirt
£650.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Violeta By Mango
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Vichy Check Dress
£69.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Super Slim Leopard Print Jeans
£59.99
£29.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Super Slim-fit Andrea Jeans
$79.98
from
Mango
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted