Solid & Striped

Buttoned Tiered Cotton-poplin Midi Skirt

£192.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Solid & Striped's white skirt is crafted from airy cotton poplin, making it an ideal option for warm-weather dressing. It's fashioned to a tiered structure defined by gentle gathers and sits high on a fitted waistband with a row of black buttons through the front. Wear it with a vibrant bikini top, sandals and a basket bag for brunches in sunny destinations.