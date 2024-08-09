Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Skims
Button Up Henley Onesie
$74.00
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Cropped top featuring allover ruffles with adjustable shoulder straps. Fully lined Length of top: 12.7cm / 5" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4)
More from Skims
Skims
Button Up Henley Onesie
BUY
$38.00
$74.00
Skims
Skims
Soft Lounge Tank
BUY
$40.00
Skims
Skims
Boyfriend T-shirt
BUY
$46.00
Skims
Skims
Rcycld Zip 1 Piece
BUY
£65.00
£94.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted