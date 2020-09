& Other Stories

Button Up Fringe Shirt

£69.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Button up shirt in a satin quality with heart-shaped fringe detailing across the chest. Buttoned cuffs Pointed collar Length of shirt: 66.3cm / 26.1" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 175cm / 5'9"