United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Abercrombie
Button-through Maxi Dress
$100.00$75.00
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Details Button-Through Maxi Dress Easy-fitting maxi dress in a lightweight linen-blend fabric, featuring button-through detail, adjustable straps, tiered skirt and plunging v-neckline. Imported. Lining:100% Viscose / Elastic:72% Polyester, 28% Elastane / Body:53% Linen, 47% Viscose Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Line dry Low iron if needed Do not dry clean