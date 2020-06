Arias

Button Front Skirt

You have to take a close look at ARIAS' button front skirt to see that it's actually printed with two different types of blue stripes - it's these subtle yet thoughtful details that make the brand's pieces feel so special. Cut from panels of crisp cotton-poplin, it has beautiful gathers falling to a full midi-length skirt.