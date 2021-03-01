Wild Fable

Button-front Cropped Rib-knit Cardigan

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Womens Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Acrylic Length: Cropped Features: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Neckline: Round Sock Cuff Type: No Cuff Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Pockets: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81398503 UPC: 829576864157 Item Number (DPCI): 331-03-3107 Origin: Imported Description Button-front cardigan made from a soft fabric with a rib-knit construction for cozy wear. Cut in a cropped silhouette and finished with a crew neckline. Better Cotton Initiative Target is a proud member of the Better Cotton Initiative. We're proud to invest in making cotton production more sustainable.