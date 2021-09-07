Wild Fable

At a glance Recycled Polyester Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9" Women's long-sleeve cardigan with a button-down front Soft fabric blend for comfortable wear Ribbing at round neckline, wrists and hem Cropped-cut silhouette with a regular fit Recycled Polyester Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 50% Rayon, 29% Recycled Polyester, 21% Nylon Fit: Regular Fit Length: Cropped Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Neckline: Round Cuff Type: No Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 82304338 UPC: 195994000805 Item Number (DPCI): 331-03-3269 Origin: Imported Description Long-sleeve cardigan with a button-down placket. Boasts ribbed accents at the round neckline, wrists and hem for a sleek fit. Cut in a cropped silhouette with a regular fit and made from a soft fabric blend to keep you warm and comfy all day long. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Material for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.