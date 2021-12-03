Eloquii

Button Front Barrel Leg Jean

$99.95 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Button Front Barrel Leg Jean High Rise Contour Waistband Front Button Fly With Shrink Button Closure Easy From Hip To Thigh Front Detail Pockets Back Pockets Self Belt Loops Sid Gusset With Pleats At Leg Hem Stretched Garment Dye Spandex Denim Ankle Inseam Model Is 5'10" Size 14 Inseam On Model Is 29". 97% Cotton / 3% Spandex Care: Wash before wearing. Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 11041060010022