Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Kip & Co.
Butterscotch Check Waffle Bathrobe
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kip & Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Everviolet
Vela High Waist Brazilian Panties
BUY
$42.00
Nordstrom
Organic Basics
Seamless Hipster
BUY
$31.00
Organic Basics
ODDOBODY
100% Organic Cotton String Bikini
BUY
$24.00
For Days
Boody
Lyolyte G-string
BUY
$15.95
Boody
More from Kip & Co.
Kip & Co.
Kip & Co Christmas Party Oversize T-shirt Nightie
BUY
$69.00
Kip & Co.
Kip & Co.
Kip & Co Swizzle Stick Nightie
BUY
$59.00
Kip & Co.
Kip & Co.
Islands In The Stream Bath Mat
BUY
$69.00
Kip & Co.
Kip & Co.
Daisy Terry Bath Towel
BUY
$59.00
Kip & Co.
More from Intimates
Everviolet
Vela High Waist Brazilian Panties
BUY
$42.00
Nordstrom
Organic Basics
Seamless Hipster
BUY
$31.00
Organic Basics
ODDOBODY
100% Organic Cotton String Bikini
BUY
$24.00
For Days
Boody
Lyolyte G-string
BUY
$15.95
Boody
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted