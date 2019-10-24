Tonak

Butterfly Wings Cape Costume

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

Polyester 🦋Striking Halloween Butterfly Wings Costumes: Beautiful and flowing butterfly wings give your A HUGE SURPRISE on butterfly Halloween costume. You just need to attach the ring at the end of cape butterfly to your finger, the soft fabric butterfly wings will flow like a butterfly cape. Attach the adjustable strap on neck and wear adult butterfly wings. flying with the others at the Halloween party. Even on the road, those blue butterfly wings dance behind you, looks like a butterfly princess. 🦋Fast and Simple Wear Adults Halloween Costume Wings : TONAK's adult butterfly wings are printed in 3D digital to ensure the pattern is vibrant. Polyester and chiffon are the main materials of this adult butterfly costume wing, with breathable, soft and Lightweight characteristics to enhance the visual effect of flight. Even those blue butterfly costume women can help you win the first place in the Halloween costume competition. 🦋Soft, Refinement, Ornate Fabric Butterfly Wings: If you are looking for a fun and simple fast Halloween butterfly wings costume adult, this wings butterfly is your pride. Simply paired with a black top, leggings and a TONAK lace mask , turns into a butterfly in 1 minute. In order to better accompany the children, TONAK deliberately launched a Parent-child combination butterfly cape set, if you need , please choose 2 size butterfly capes set to buy. 🦋Multifunctional for Any Occasion Festival Wings: High quality fabric butterfly wings allow for repeated use. You can enjoy the passion of butterfly wings during the music festival, carnival and parade. The butterfly wings adult are compact and easy to carry, can serving the skating dancers, school nature courses, and even marketing campaigns, or using butterfly wings costume at retirement parties. The possibilities of these butterflies wings are endless, and we will applaud your whimsy. 🦋Different Sizes Butterfly Capes and 100% warranty: Adult butterfly wings are 66*53 inch, the butterfly wings kids are 54*43 inch. Both fit for people height