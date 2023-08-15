Adam and Eve

The butterfly stimulator is what makes this vibrator so special! The butterfly's antennae tickle your love nub just like a rabbit. And its cute wings spread around your lips to tease them as well for even more fun. But wait - there's more! The vibrator's enlarged tip makes it easier than ever to find and thrill your G-Spot. There are 3 different vibration speeds for you to play with while enjoying your new sex toy. The vibrator is waterproof so you can use in the shower or tub and clean it easily. The sex toy is made of TPR, a jelly like material. The Butterfly Kiss Vibrator is smooth, soft and flexible to maximize your comfort and pleasure. The vibrator is compatible with water-based and silicone-based sex lubes. After using the vibrator, wash it carefully in warm, soapy water and rinse it clean. Allow your vibrator to dry before storing it in a cool, dark place with the rest of your sex toy collection.