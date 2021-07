MacKenzie-Childs

Butterfly Garden Rug – 8′ X 10′

$1595.00 $1116.50

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Talk about flower power. The 8' x 10' Butterfly Garden Rug is a work of art capable of transforming a room from staid to stylish. This hand-tufted wool-blend rug features a black center, bordered by colorful blooms and a free-form edge that mimics the shapes of the flowers’ petals.