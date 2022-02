Argento Vivo

Butterfly Ear Cuff

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care A dainty butterfly encrusted with sparkling cubic zirconia stands out on this sterling silver ear cuff plated in 14-karat gold. Sold as a single earring 1/2" width Sterling silver/14k-gold plate/cubic zirconia Imported Item #6271123 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch.