Urban Outfitters

Butterfly Corduroy Throw Pillow

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 60280104; Color Code: 095 Flit and flutter through your daydreams with this corduroy-clad, butterfly-shaped throw pillow. Features a mix of pieced hues and plush filling. Content + Care - 100% Cotton; polyester fill - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 18”l x 22”w