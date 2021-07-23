Wild Fable

Butterfly Chain Belt

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Piece 1 Dimensions: 40 Inches (L) x .18 Inches (W) Sizing: Juniors Piece 1 Material: 100% Metal Piece 1 garment closure type: Clasp Piece 1 pattern: Butterfly, Solid Belt or suspender style: Chain Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 80955577 UPC: 829576550883 Item Number (DPCI): 061-06-3418 Origin: Imported Description Metal belt features a chain-link design in a gold finish. Butterfly charms adorn the links, and one long chain hangs in the front for a complete look. Lobster claw clasps let you adjust the fit and style. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.