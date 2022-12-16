Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Lush
Butterbear Bath Bomb
£3.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lush
Need a few alternatives?
Bomb Cosmetics
Santa Says Relax Bath Blaster Gift Pack
BUY
£13.50
Amazon
Anada
Seaweed Bath Powder
BUY
£14.00
Anada
Palmer's
Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Hydrate Hand Cream
BUY
£2.55
Boots
Keys Soulcare
Body + Soul Starter Set
BUY
$48.00
Keys Soulcare
More from Lush
Lush
Jumping Juniper
BUY
$16.95
Lush
Lush
Angels On Bare Skin
BUY
$18.95
Lush
Lush
Karma
BUY
$120.00
Lush
Lush
Sun Perfume
BUY
$35.00
Lush
More from Body Care
Bomb Cosmetics
Santa Says Relax Bath Blaster Gift Pack
BUY
£13.50
Amazon
Anada
Seaweed Bath Powder
BUY
£14.00
Anada
Palmer's
Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Hydrate Hand Cream
BUY
£2.55
Boots
Lush
Butterbear Bath Bomb
BUY
£3.00
Lush
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted