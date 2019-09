Butter London

Butter London Plush Rush Lip Gloss

$20.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

Experience a rush of lip decadence with our ultra-shiny, pout-perfecting lip gloss, formulated to provide smoother, fuller and more voluptuous lips with a touch of happy. Brand Story butter LONDON is dedicated to delivering high-style colour without compromise, and we continue to innovate-living on the inside edge of fashion, using only the safest ingredients in every product.