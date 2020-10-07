Butter London

Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

$18.00

Product Description Our innovative Patent Shine 10X formula is loaded with ingredients in sophisticated, longwearing shades proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. The patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers limitless shine with up to 10 days of wear. It’s everything you need in one brilliant bottle! Brand Story Founded in 2005, butter LONDON catapulted into the world bringing a refreshingly hip & haute fashion sense to nails. Today, we continue to create innovative products using the same ingenious Crafted with Care approach.