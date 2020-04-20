Butter London
Butter London Pantone Nail Lacquer, Living Coral
$12.00
Butter LONDON is proud to collaborate with Pantone as the official US beauty partner to introduce the highly anticipated PANTONE Color of The Year 2019… Living Coral 16-1546, an animating shade of orange with golden undertones that transfers beautifully into cosmetic products. Give your nails a burst of color and express yourself with this creamy opaque coral butter LONDON nail polish with a crème finish that’s simply engaging. It features our universally loved Patent Shine 10X formula with good-for-you 8-Free ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. Packaged in our travel-friendly mini size bottle, the patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers a gel-like cushion and long-lasting shine for a polished-looking manicure with up to 10 days of wear. A swipe of luxury nail polish in the empowering PANTONE Color of the Year 2019… what a splendid idea. It’s Feel Good Beauty you can trust!
