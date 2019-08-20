Butter London

Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss Oil Slick

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

A new trick in your beauty arsenal, Glazen Eye Gloss is a breakthrough eye shadow that delivers a wet look shine, without being wet. This playful, pudding-like texture applies like a gel, but dries like a powder and lasts all day. • Light Weight • Crease-Resistant • Long-Wearing • Buildable – sheer shimmer to intense metallic • Betaine – skin conditioning to help prevent dry eyelids • Gellan Gum – unique gelling agent gives a pudding-like texture and creates a film to keep the sparkle from budging • Unique pearl suspension gives the product a “wet look” on the lid