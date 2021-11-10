Tgin

Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer

Enriched with shea butter, cocoa butter, and Vitamin E, Tgin Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer will give your strands the moisture they need and crave for soft, shiny, manageable hair. Benefits Hydrates dry curls and coils Improves manageability Reduces frizz and flyaways Promotes healthy hair growth, shine, and softness Key Ingredients Shea butter adds moisture and shine, helps prevent breakage, and eases scalp irritation Vitamin E improves scalp health, adds shine, and reduces breakage Formulated Without Parabens, sulfates, petrolatum, lanolin or artificial colors