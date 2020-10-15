United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Physician's Formula
Butter Collection X Weylie Hoang
$14.99
At Physicians Formula
Product Benefits Physicians Formula is teaming up with everyone’s favorite influencer, Weylie Hoang, on an exclusive makeup collaboration that is hot like the tropics! This exclusive collaboration is filled with limited edition, specially-curated, shades for cheeks and complexion. "It has been a dream to partner with Physicians Formula to create this Butter Collection palette featuring some of my all-time favorite Butter shades plus a few I created just for you! I love that it’s easy to mix-and-match to create an effortless, sunset-inspired glowing look. Have fun creating your very own Butter look, sistas!" - Weylie Hoang Palette includes: Two Butter Bronzers in "Deep Bronzer" and "Sunset Bronzer" Two exclusive Butter Blushes in "Apricot" and "Wildflower" Two exclusive Butter Highlighters in “Whimsical” and “Golden Hour” Physicians Formula is proud to support Best Friends Animal Society with Butter X Weylie Hoang Learn More!
More from Physician’s Formula
Physician's Formula
Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer
$15.99$11.19
fromUlta Beauty