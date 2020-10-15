Physician's Formula

Butter Collection X Weylie Hoang

At Physicians Formula

Product Benefits Physicians Formula is teaming up with everyone’s favorite influencer, Weylie Hoang, on an exclusive makeup collaboration that is hot like the tropics! This exclusive collaboration is filled with limited edition, specially-curated, shades for cheeks and complexion. "It has been a dream to partner with Physicians Formula to create this Butter Collection palette featuring some of my all-time favorite Butter shades plus a few I created just for you! I love that it’s easy to mix-and-match to create an effortless, sunset-inspired glowing look. Have fun creating your very own Butter look, sistas!" - Weylie Hoang Palette includes: Two Butter Bronzers in "Deep Bronzer" and "Sunset Bronzer" Two exclusive Butter Blushes in "Apricot" and "Wildflower" Two exclusive Butter Highlighters in “Whimsical” and “Golden Hour” Physicians Formula is proud to support Best Friends Animal Society with Butter X Weylie Hoang Learn More!