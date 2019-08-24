Ultra-luxurious bronzer, infused with Murumuru Butter, delivers a radiant Brazilian goddess glow! Moisturizing wonder features ultra-refined pearls and soft-focus pigments that smooth skin texture, brighten skin tone and deliver a gorgeous bronze finish. Ultra-rich bronzer instantly melts into skin, sealing-inmoisture to deliver instant and lasting hydration.*Ultra-luxurious bronzer, infused with Murumuru Butter, delivers a radiant Brazilian goddess glow! *Features ultra-refined pearls and soft-focus pigments that smooth skin texture, brighten skin tone and deliver a gorgeous bronze finish.