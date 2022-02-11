United States
Nata Concept Store
Butter
£14.00
At Nata Concept Store
Butter. We all have our own history with it, but no one more than the French. Our Butter candles are an affectionate tribute to our Parisian roots; presented in gingham greaseproof paper with a 'Beurre Salé' and 'Beurre Doux' label. You can bring a little piece of the brasserie aesthetic to your space. Scented with neroli, jasmin and orange blossom. 3 H x 11 L x 6cm W. Burn time: 6 hours.