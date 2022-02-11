Nata Concept Store

Butter

£14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nata Concept Store

Butter. We all have our own history with it, but no one more than the French. Our Butter candles are an affectionate tribute to our Parisian roots; presented in gingham greaseproof paper with a 'Beurre Salé' and 'Beurre Doux' label. You can bring a little piece of the brasserie aesthetic to your space. Scented with neroli, jasmin and orange blossom. 3 H x 11 L x 6cm W. Burn time: 6 hours.