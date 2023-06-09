Lovehoney

Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch

Get ready to tingle the night away. Stimulate sensitive nerve-endings and indulge in the smooth, petite curves of our T-bar butt plug vibrator. With a slender, graduating bulb, it boasts a modest 3.75 inch maximum girth and tapered tip, making it an ideal toy for first-time anal play. Coat the beginner's butt plug with water-based anal lube and bring it to life with a delicious selection of 3 vibration speeds and 7 patterns once inserted. Wrapped in a soft silicone finish, your tantalizing, tingling butt plug is also fully waterproof, so you can whisk it away with you for adventures beyond the bedroom. Wonderfully versatile, the powerful bullet vibe can be removed for the option of buzz-free anal play. Alternatively, use the vibrator for pinpoint stimulation of other erogenous zones during solo play or as part of foreplay. Our customers say... 'Tried without turning it on first and that was incredible, but when I turned it on I went to heaven... twice.' 'Sex with it in is incredible, something I've never experienced before.' 'Honestly it felt so good and I have never orgasmed so quickly in my life.'