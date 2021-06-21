PALOQUETH

Butt Plug Training Kit

These plugs are great trainers for anal play. The tips are nicely rounded, the shape is nice with a gradual curve to the biggest part of the bulb and after it's in it will stay in place until you're ready to remove it. PALOQUETH Anal sex toy is made out of soft and silky silicone so no harmful material for your body, making for easy insertion, and there are no rough seams or snags. They're flexible yet firm, which feels amazing once inside. The suction at the bottom is big enough to makes you feel secure in knowing that these plugs will not be going any further than intended. In result saving you an embarrassing trip to the ER. There are 4 anal plugs instead of 3. Some of the other kits only include 3 plugs which go small, big, huge and are the same price. If you like having more of a variety in size, Paloqueth 5 piece kits is your best choice. We recommend this trainer kit to anyone looking to start or advance into anal play with themselves or their partner. Male or female, come one come all ;) Try this kit, you won't be disappointed!